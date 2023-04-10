Home / Cities / Pune News / Wine shop staffer robbed of 1.5 lakh in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar

Wine shop staffer robbed of 1.5 lakh in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 10, 2023 11:02 PM IST

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm when the victim identified as Dilip Rajore, 59, closed the wine shop after work and was on his way to the wine shop owner’s house

Three unidentified men robbed a wine shop staffer of 1.5 lakh on Saturday night at Samrat society in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, officials said on Monday.

Three unidentified men robbed a wine shop staffer of 1.5 lakh on Saturday night at Samrat society. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm when the victim identified as Dilip Rajore, 59, closed the wine shop after work and was on his way to the wine shop owner’s house in Kalyani Nagar with the day’s earnings when the incident occurred.

According to the police, three individuals on a motorcycle approached Rajore and one of them forcefully snatched the cash bag from him. The robbers swiftly fled the scene, leaving Rajore in a state of shock.

Rajore lodged a complaint with the Yerawada police station on Sunday, and a team from the Yerawada police station has already visited the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Jaideep Gaikwad, police inspector (crime) said, “We have registered a case under relevant sections and probe is underwat. No arrest has been made in this case.’’

A case has been registered under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

investigation pune arrest police work probe case complaint motorcycle scene team incident staffer crime scene wine shop police inspector ipcc shock saturday night
