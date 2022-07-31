Tremors felt in parts of Bihar as 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jul 31, 2022 10:52 PM IST
According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal’s Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at 7: 58 am.
Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Araria reportedly felt the tremors around 8 am, officials said. (Picture for representation)
Megha

PATNA: Tremors were felt in several parts of Bihar after a moderate earthquake jolted Nepal on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal’s Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu at 7: 58 am. The depth of the quake was 10km.

Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, and Araria reportedly felt the tremors around 8 am, officials said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Kishanganj, said, “While reading the newspaper I felt the floor trembling around 8 am. Then I looked upwards and saw bulbs and other things were also shaking. I went out with my family members. The tremors were felt only for a few seconds.”

Officials said that no immediate loss of life or damage to property from any part of the state has been reported so far.

