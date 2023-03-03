Two days on, no clue of missing NMC doctor

PATNA: Police are yet to trace the Nalanda Medical College (NMC) doctor who allegedly went missing on Wednesday night and his car along with two cell phones and a diary were recovered from Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna on Thursday. Dr Sanjay Kumar (right) with his wife Saloni Kumari. (HT Photo)

According to police, the doctor, Sanjay Kumar, head of the pharmacology department at the institute, was on his way to inspect the college when he allegedly went missing.

“We are working on all angles. An SDRF team on Friday initiated a search from Gaighat to trace Kumar. We have scanned the CCTV footage which showed he was alone in his car. We also quizzed some colleagues and found out that he was depressed,” said Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) MS Dhillon.

Saloni Kumari, a retired professor at the College of Commerce, and wife of the missing doctor, said that her husband left the house located at Malahi Pakari for Muzzaffarpur to inspect the college.

“I last spoke to him at around 7.42 pm and he told me that he was stuck in traffic. I again tried to contact him but he did not receive my call,” the wife said.

Kumari said she later lodged a first information report (FIR) in this connection with the Patrakar Nagar police station and also informed the Patna SSP about it.

“Till now (Friday) we have not received any phone call regarding any ransom or any other demand. No one has even contacted my husband’s mobile phones which are now in my possession,” she said.

“So far we have no clue to establish it to be a case of kidnapping,” said additional director general of police(ADG) JS Gangwar.

The daughter of the missing doctor Suyashi said that her father had no enmity with anyone. “The police examined the phone calls that he made or received on his cell phones in the last three-four days, but nothing substantial could be traced out,” she said.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bihar chapter, has sought the intervention of Bihar’s director-general of police (DGP) in the case.

In a letter to the DGP on Friday, the IMA expressed concern that the police have failed to make any headway in the case even after two days.

“The IMA had come to know that none of the CCTV cameras was functional on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, where the doctor’s car was found abandoned, causing inconvenience to the police in making a breakthrough in the case,” said the letter jointly signed by its president Dr. Shyam Narayan Prasad and state secretary Dr. Ashok Kumar.

Quoting the family members, the IMA said proper forensic examination of the car was also not conducted.