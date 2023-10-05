Two including constable arrested in Bihar’s constable recruitment exam leak case

Two persons including a police constable were arrested on Wednesday night from Nalanda in connection with the question papers leak case of Bihar constable recruitment examination, which was held on October 1, officials said.

The central selection board of constables (CSBC) on October 3 had cancelled the examination.

The central selection board of constables (CSBC) on October 3 had cancelled the examination.

The further examination which was scheduled for October 7 and October 15 has been postponed until further notice.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided Nalanda and arrested the constable and interrogated him.

“In the course of investigation, it came to light that the accused had sent answer sheets to his close relative who appeared in the examination from his mobile at Ramkrishna Dwarika college located at Kankarbagh under the same police station in Patna. The police and economic offence unit (EoU) team are trying to know to how he got the answer sheets,” said a police officer aware of the details.

SHO of Kankarbagh police station, Ravishankar Singh confirmed the arrest of a constable involved in the racket adding that the investigation was underway.

The Kankarbagh police had already arrested six persons with answer key from Rmakrishna Dwarika college and also recovered the answer key from the possession of candidates.

After recovery of the answer key, the police lodged an FIR at the Kankarbagh police station in this connection.

Meanwhile, the Lakhisarai police arrested another person identified as Chandan Kumar Mahto, a native of Jakarpura village in Lakhisarai, who is a part of the gang involved in leaking the question papers on October 1.

To date, 11 accused were involved in the racket from whom 18 mobile phones, two micro printers, and five cars along with answer sheets were seized from their possession.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts and the recruitment notification was released for a total of 21,391 constable posts in Bihar.

