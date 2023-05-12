Two Maoists, wanted in over 12 cases, surrender in Bihar’s Gaya district

Two Maoists surrendered with firearms and ammunition at Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday, police officials said.

The Maoists surrendered a .303 bore police rifle, a short barrel rifle and 57 live rounds of 7.66 mm. (HT Photo)

Wanted in over 12 cases of attacks in Bihar and Jharkhand, both of them were evading arrest for a long time.

The Maoists surrendered before senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti, CRPF and Cobra paramilitary units.

The SSP said they were among the most wanted list in the region bordering Bihar and Jharkhand states.

Several cases including that of murder, attacks on police personnel, were filed against them both.

At least 11 cases of murder, attacks on police force were registered against them.

The Maoists surrendered a .303 bore police rifle, a short barrel rifle and 57 live rounds of 7.66 mm.

