24 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

Twenty four Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district surrendered on the Republic Day, police said on Wednesday.

Twelve women members, including three, who carried a reward of ₹3 lakh, were among the surrendered Maoists, superintendent of police (SP), Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav told HT.

Pallav said that the surrender took place under the Lone Varratu scheme, started in the district and added that the cadres were fed-up with the ‘hollow Maoist ideology’.

“Total 24 Maoist cadres have surrendered on the Republic Day and most of them were lower-ranked cadres of the CPI (Maoist). Some important cadres include, Aaytu Muchaki (31), head of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, Baman Denga Sodhi (40) and Kamli Madkam (32), who were carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh each on their heads,” said the SP.

Under the Lon Varratu, which in local Gondi language means, ‘Return Home’, about 50 hypersensitive Maoist villages have been selected, where Maoists were being encouraged to surrender.

The drive was launched in June 2020, and till now, 272 Maoists, including senior cadres, have surrendered in the district.

Meanwhile, district administration is providing livelihood opportunities to the surrendered under this campaign.

“The focus of Lon Varratu to link surrendered cadres directly to some livelihood opportunities and enabling them to earn a decent living has yielded very positive results. The district administration has provided them with tractor, agricultural equipments, construction work, benefits from veterinary and allied departments,” said a senior state official.

He added that those who have surrendered are encouraging their former colleagues to join the mainstream.

“District administration is committed to ensure that the benefits of the State government's poverty reduction programme for Dantewada, reaches all those who surrender and wish to join the mainstream,” he said.