Two Pakistani nationals detained by SSB on India-Nepal border, probe underway

Two Pakistani nationals including a woman and her minor son, were detained by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while they were trying to enter the Indian territory through Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Wednesday evening.

Police have lodged an FIR (first information report) on the basis of the statement of the SSB official. (Representative file image)

After preliminary investigation, SSB handed the duo over to Kishanganj police for further investigation.

During routine checking on Pani Tanki BOP (Border Outpost), SSB personnel stopped a woman and her son and asked for documents. When they failed to produce the documents, they were frisked and found out that they were citizens of Pakistan.

The arrested persons have been identified,. They are residents of Gahanmar Street, Sarafa Market Karachi in Pakistan.

“We have handed over the duo to Kishanganj police after preliminary investigation,” SSB officials said on the condition of anonymity adding that “They were coming from Nepal and we stopped them and asked for documents failing which we detained them.”

Rahul Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Galgalia police station in Kishanganj said, “Interrogation with the Pakistani nationals is underway and till now we have not found out their real purpose in connection with their entry into India.”

Meanwhile, police have lodged an FIR (first information report) on the basis of the statement of the SSB official in connection with their illegal entry.

