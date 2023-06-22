Home / Cities / Patna News / Armed robber loot 18.75 lakh from ICICI bank in Bihar’s East Champaran: Police

BySandeep Bhaskar
Jun 22, 2023 08:13 PM IST

In broad daylight unidentified armed criminals looted over 18 lakh cash from a branch of a private bank in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
Chakia sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Kumar said the incident took place at the ICICI bank located in the Sarotar area where four armed robbers forced their entry into the bank around 3pm and looted cash.

“The criminals held the bank employees captive at gunpoint, and looted the cash from counters and cash chest,” SDPO Kumar said. According to the locals, the criminals escaped on two motorbikes after the loot.

This is the second loot to take place in ICICI bank in the East Champaran district in the past few months. On April 12, five armed robbers looted about 48 lakh from an ICICI bank located in the main market area of Chakia in East Champaran.

Giving an account of the incident, an eyewitness and an employee of the bank said four criminals with their faces covered with masks overpowered customers and bank staff at gunpoint.

“Of the four, one robber stood near the entry gate as a guard, while three others made the bank staff stand still with their face down before emptying the counters and cash chest,” said a bank staff, who refused to be identified.

Upon getting information, East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra visited the bank and initiated the investigation into the incident.

“A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to look into the matter and arrest the culprits. Video footages are being screened,” said the police superintendent, putting the looted amount at 18.75 lakh.

