Until you get justice, I'll sit on protest: Tej Pratap tells aspiring teachers

He told the gathering of protesters not to feel powerless as he called them the “future of Bihar". 
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Tej Pratap Yadav was recently at loggerheads with his own party after he accused RJD's state unit president Jagdanand Singh of not allowing him to meet his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.(File photo)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday met a group of candidates who cleared the Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (BTET) and the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) who were protesting in Patna against the non-receipt of appointment letters despite clearing the tests in 2019.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, the eldest son of fotmer Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad said he, too, would “sit on protest” till the demands of the protesters are met.

"I support your demand. Until you get the justice I will also sit on protest," Tej Pratap Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday, which coincided with the Teachers' Day.

He told the gathering of protesters not to feel powerless as he called them the “future of Bihar.”

Tej Pratap Yadav was recently at loggerheads with his own party after he accused RJD's state unit president Jagdanand Singh of not allowing him to meet his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. 

 

