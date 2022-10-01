Upcoming Assembly by-polls first battle between GA, BJP in Bihar since change of govt

The bypolls for assembly two seats in Bihar, Mokama and Gopalganj, which have been lying vacant, will be the first major electoral battle between the ruling Grand Alliance (GA) and the BJP, the lone opposition party left in the state after chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U) snapped ties with it and formed a new government in alliance with Lalu Prasad’s RJD, Congress and other parties in August this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dates for the bypolls, however, have not been announced by the Election Commission of India yet.

The Gopalganj seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA and former minister Subhash Singh while the Mokama seat fell vacant after its sitting RJD MLA, Anant Singh, was convicted in an arms case a few months ago and later disqualified as a member of the legislative assembly.

Insiders in the GA said talks between the alliance partners have started over allotment of seats and candidates though no final decision has been taken yet. They said the RJD, in all likelihood, would contest the Mokama seat it won in 2020 state polls while JD(U) is keen on contesting the Gopalganj seat, which Congress too is eying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will press for the seat during our talks with RJD and JD(U) after Dussehra,” said a senior Congress leader, wishing not to be named.

The Mokama seat, considered a stronghold of former MLA Singh, is a challenge for BJP, which would be contesting here after a long time. In 2015 assembly polls, BJP had allotted the seat to alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party, sources said.

In Gopalganj, caste is expected to be an influencing factor.

BJP is likely to give ticket to the wife of former minister Subhash Singh, who was a prominent Rajput face of the party and held the cooperative portfolio in the NDA government. He died on August 16 this year.

Insiders in BJP said the party is weighing on options of fielding a local leader from the backward classes, especially a Yadav, in Mokama.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON