Home / Cities / Patna News / Vaccination for 18-44 years age group resumes after a day’s interruption
patna news

Vaccination for 18-44 years age group resumes after a day’s interruption

Patna resumed regular vaccination against coronavirus for the 18-44 years age group on Sunday, after forced interruption on Saturday, when it ran out of supplies
By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 11:01 PM IST
HT Image

Patna resumed regular vaccination against coronavirus for the 18-44 years age group on Sunday, after forced interruption on Saturday, when it ran out of supplies.

On paper, however, vaccination did not stop in the state capital even on Saturday. The State Health Society, Bihar (SHSB), which meticulously plans vaccination session sites depending on the availability of vaccines in the state, did well to operate six special camps, where it inoculated 822 people — a symbolic number though against a target population of 5.39 crore in the 18-44 years category in the state.

The special camps were held at different offices, including the Raj Bhawan, Delhivery, Chanakya Law University, Indian Oil, Judges Court City and the NTPC-Barh on Saturday.

All the 57 regular vaccination session sites, including the 46 rural and urban primary health centres in Patna, were shut in absence of vaccines, said an official who did not wish to be named.

Those trying to pre-book vaccination slots, a prerequisite for the 18-44 years population, had a harrowing time doing it on the CoWIN portal.

There were some districts left with less than 1,000 doses of vaccine, forcing them to close many vaccination session sites.

“We manage our session sites as per availability of vaccines. We have to do firefighting every day,” said Manoj Kumar, executive director, State Health Society, Bihar.

Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh also came out in defence of the government.

“We cannot entirely close vaccination in the district. So, we reduce the number of vaccination session sites to keep the vaccinations low in case of shortage of vaccines. We have no control over it (supplies),” said Dr Singh.

The state received 4.89 lakh doses of vaccine for the 18-44 years age group on Saturday. Out of this, Patna received around 50,000 doses of vaccines on Saturday evening and was able to revive its 57 session sites for vaccination on Sunday.

After being able to vaccinate 47,207 people on Saturday, the state inoculated 1,24,175 on Sunday against its initial target to vaccinate 2.50 lakh people per day against 7.50 crore people to be vaccinated in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP