Will not speak on govt policies, stay mum for 100 days: Tejashwi

Returning to Patna after a long stay outside Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday came out aggressively against the ruling NDA stating that the government must fulfil its promises made and said that he would not comment on the government's policies and would stay silent for 100 days.

He said that as a matter of policy he would observe how the Nitish government proceeds to implement its manifesto promises regarding employment, industry and disbursing ₹2 lakh to eligible women beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (MMRY).

The new NDA government led by CM Kumar, who took oath on November 20 for a record 10th time, would be completing 100 days in power in early March.

Yadav also took oblique potshots at the ruling NDA over the Bihar poll results, stating that it was the defeat of people and the victory of ‘tantra’ (official machinery) with gross misuse of wealth and other resources.

“Pichley chunav mein, is loktantra mein , lok hara hai, tantra jita hai. Inlogo ne jantantra ko, dhantantra aur machine tantra bana diya (it was the defeat of people and the victory of official machinery. They converted the rule of public into the rule of money and official machinery),” said Yadav, implying that the NDA had allegedly indulged in misuse of wealth, official machinery and manipulation of EVMs to win the polls.

“The entire country and people of Bihar know how the new government has been formed. But we play positive politics. So, we will not comment on any of the policies of the new government,” said the 36-year old RJD leader.

Meanwhile, JD(U) state spokesperson Arvind Nishad attacked the opposition leader, saying that Yadav had become a “political tourist” who preferred to stay out of Bihar for over a month after the poll debacle. “Tejashwi should refrain from sermonising about the government’s responsibilities and commitments. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has always fulfilled its promises and would continue to do so. The government is already preparing the roadmap for providing jobs to 10 million youths from 2025-2030 apart from implementing other welfare schemes,” said Nishad .

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh also launched a scathing attack on Tejashwi and said that the RJD leader should observe 100-day repentance and become a Mauni Baba (silent sage).