Mon, Dec 22, 2025
With focus on Bihar issues, Nitish Kumar meets PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi

ByArun Kumar
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 03:24 pm IST

The meetings assume significance as this was his first visit to Delhi after being sworn in for a record tenth time as CM a month ago

Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) Nitish Kumar on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

This was the first meeting of the CM with PM and HM, but more such meetings will take place in the months to come. (PMO India | Official X account)
Kumar was accompanied by deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and union minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

Though the meetings were termed as courtesy visits by Kumar, senior leaders in the JD-U said the roadmap for Bihar’s development and election promises will require coordinated approach of the Centre and the state government to deliver.

Rajya Sabha election, in which all five seats from Bihar are likely to go to the NDA, Legislative Council election and cabinet expansion were also among issues discussed likely in the meeting.

“Even courtesy visits revolve around important state-centric issues. After the huge mandate in the election, the Bihar government has started working in that direction, but the state will require Centre’s continued support. The PM is also committed to Bihar’s next stage of development with industrialisation and investment and that gives added significance to the meeting,” said a senior JD-U leader.

The JD-U leader said both PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar were aware of the fact that the state and Centre have to work in coordination adding that the central government’s huge financial support is needed to give a major push to the resource-starved state’s next phase of development to tackle the twin issues of unemployment and migration through industrialisation.

“This was the first meeting of the CM with PM and HM, but more such meetings will take place in the months to come,” said the JD-U leader.

News / Cities / Patna / With focus on Bihar issues, Nitish Kumar meets PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi
