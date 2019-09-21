Patparganj murder: Robbery bid gone wrong or personal enmity, police probe

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:49 IST

New Delhi

The murder of a 59-year-old assistant human resourses manager of an insurance company on a busy street in Patparganj has left police grappling for clues.

Investigators are now scrambling to figure if the suspects involved in Saturday morning’s brazen killig are the same who shot dead an electronic showroom owner in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar five days ago.

So far, the police have found similarities in the modus operandi. In both the cases, the suspects were riding a motorcycle and fired just one bullet. CCTV footage showed that suspects in both the cases followed the victims and circumstantial evidence pointed out the fact that the killers tried to make their act look like a robbery bid gone wrong, the police said.

“In the showroom owner’s murder, the suspects left his bag containing Rs 2 lakh. In Saturday’s case, the suspects made no attempt to snatch the woman’s jewellery, mobile phone or her bag containing cash,” said a police officer.

Saturday’s victim, Usha Rani Gupta, was taking her 64-year-old husband, Kailash Chand Gupta, to a private hospital in Vaishali for dialysis from their home in Radhe Shyam Extension near Jagatpuri in East Delhi. The couple left home around 6am. Usha Rani was driving the car. The couple reached Shani temple and parked their car around 200 meteres away from Max hospital, Patparganj, on the road going towards Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the police said.

According to the officer, Usha Rani stayed in back in the car when her husband went to the temple. The footage of one of the two CCTVs of the temple shows two men stopping their bike near the car.

“The video footage is not very clear. But what we still could figure out is that one of the suspects may have shown a pistol to Usha Rani and asked her to roll the window glass down. They later broke the window of thee car, possibly upon Gupta’s refusal and her locking the door. The footage shows Usha Rani trying to drive away too. But the car stops after about 20 feet. The suspects intercept the car and shoot once before fleeing. It could be a robbery bid or she was killed over personal enmity,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that the investigating team is looking into Usha Rani’s personal, professional as well as family backgrounds. “We are also probing if any of her clients or colleagues had a grudge against her,” he said.

Sangeeta Devi, a worker at the Shani temple, said she was busy cleaning the temple’s floor when she heard a loud thud. “Initially, I thought the sound was that of a bursting tyre. Soon, there was a commotion outside and I heard people saying that two men had shot a woman dead. I went there, found her bleeding and unconscious on the seat,” said Devi.

Public alertness could have saved her life: Family

Usha Rani’s family members alleged that many people were present at the crime spot but they only acted as spectators and made no efforts to rush her to a hospital, which was barely 200 metres away from the spot. They alleged that people watched her bleeding in the car and paid no heeds to her husband’s request to take her to a hospital.

“I rushed to the crime scene the moment my brother-in-law informed me about the incident. I heard him over the cellphone pleading with onlookers to rush my sister to a hospital. I also requested a few of them over phone but nobody helped. It took me around 15 minutes to reach there. By the time I took my sister to the hospital, almost 20 precious minutes had been wasted. Doctors declared her brought dead, said Usha Rani’s brother, Sanjay Goel, a doctor by profession.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 21:49 IST