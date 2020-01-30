e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Patwari held taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Patwari held taking bribe in Tarn Taran

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

The vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a patwari while accepting a bribe of Rs 2500 from a farmer in Dhunda village of Khadoor Sahib subdivision in Tarn Taran district.

Accused Manmohan Singh was posted in the revenue circle of Dhunda.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance bureau, Amritsar, Parampal Singh said, “Complainant Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Dhunda, had alleged that the patwari had demanded money for mutation of 1 kanal land which he and his brother had purchased from Chanchal Singh, a resident of same village, on July 30. A trap was laid and the patwari was caught red-handed on Thursday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, he added.

tags
top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities