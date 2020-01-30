Patwari held taking bribe in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:06 IST

The vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a patwari while accepting a bribe of Rs 2500 from a farmer in Dhunda village of Khadoor Sahib subdivision in Tarn Taran district.

Accused Manmohan Singh was posted in the revenue circle of Dhunda.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance bureau, Amritsar, Parampal Singh said, “Complainant Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Dhunda, had alleged that the patwari had demanded money for mutation of 1 kanal land which he and his brother had purchased from Chanchal Singh, a resident of same village, on July 30. A trap was laid and the patwari was caught red-handed on Thursday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, he added.