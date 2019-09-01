Pay for Chandigarh state transport authority services online from September 10

cities

The Chandigarh state transport authority (STA) will launch an online system for payment of road tax and fees for permit, registration and transfer of ownership of commercial vehicle from September 10. The STA provides services such as registration and issuance of permits for commercial vehicles like taxis, autos, buses and trucks.

“Owners/buyers of the commercial and transport vehicles will be allowed to make payment online through NTRP portal (non-tax receipt portal: a government payment gateway), which is integrated with VAHAN software (government database for vehicle registration),” said a senior official of the UT transport department privy to the development.

The decision to implement the online system was taken in the first week of August. Since then, the STA along with the UT treasury department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, has been working on its implementation.

PAYMENT PROCESS

Under the new system, an applicant will have to log in at chdtransport.gov.in with their form number and then choose a service. The webpage will offer payment modes through the NRTP including netbanking, credit card and debit card. The applicant will have to deposit money through the online system, following which they will get a receipt on their registered mobile and/or email. The receipt number is to be shared with the STA officials along with the requisite forms and documents, following which the service will be provided.

“In case of online payment failure or payment pending, it will take at most 48 hours to clear such payments. The applicant will have to wait till the online payment is cleared by the system,” said the official.

The earlier proposal to authorise the sampark centres to facilitate applicants for making online payments has been dropped for the time being. “For online payments through NTRP, an applicant’s PIN/passwords/OTP are required, which they may not like to share with sampark centre officials. After the system is implemented, the applicant can pay the fee themselves,” said the official.

Under the new system, funds will be transferred directly from the applicants’ account to the UT treasury, and the STA’s role will be minimised. “Besides being a good step for the applicants, the move will also benefit the STA officials, who will not have to physically transfer cash collected in the form of taxes and fees to the treasury. This will save a lot of time and cost for the department,” said the official.

ALSO IN THE PIPELINE

A senior official of the UT transport department said, “The state transport authority is also working on online submission of all the forms and documents required for registration/transfer of commercial vehicles.” The official said the plan for the system is ready and work has already started.

