e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

PCL staffers firm on agitation unless they get guarantee on PF money

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: The state’s agitating power employees have welcomed chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative with regard to the safe return of their over Rs 2,600 crore provident fund (PF), invested by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) in the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).

They are, however, adamant on their decision to start their statewide indefinite work boycott from November 28 unless the state government gives a guarantee for return of their money.

“We welcome the CM’s statement that the government is exploring all options to bring the employees’ money back, but we want the government to issue a notification immediately giving guarantee for the return of the money so that the employees can focus on their duty and work without any tension,” UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convener Sahilendraa Dubey said.

At a meeting on Thursday evening, the CM had directed officials to explore all options to retrieve the employees’ PF from the troubled HDFL.

Dubey said all power employees and engineers would proceed on an indefinite work boycott from November 28. “Employees are already holding peaceful demonstrations at Shakti Bhawan here and in various cities between 3 and 5 pm every day,” he said.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Pagalpanti movie review: The joke is on John Abraham’s film
Pagalpanti movie review: The joke is on John Abraham’s film
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities