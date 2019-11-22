PCL staffers firm on agitation unless they get guarantee on PF money

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:36 IST

LUCKNOW: The state’s agitating power employees have welcomed chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative with regard to the safe return of their over Rs 2,600 crore provident fund (PF), invested by the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) in the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).

They are, however, adamant on their decision to start their statewide indefinite work boycott from November 28 unless the state government gives a guarantee for return of their money.

“We welcome the CM’s statement that the government is exploring all options to bring the employees’ money back, but we want the government to issue a notification immediately giving guarantee for the return of the money so that the employees can focus on their duty and work without any tension,” UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convener Sahilendraa Dubey said.

At a meeting on Thursday evening, the CM had directed officials to explore all options to retrieve the employees’ PF from the troubled HDFL.

Dubey said all power employees and engineers would proceed on an indefinite work boycott from November 28. “Employees are already holding peaceful demonstrations at Shakti Bhawan here and in various cities between 3 and 5 pm every day,” he said.