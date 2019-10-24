e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Pesticides even in organic vegetables: Experts

  Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

With rampant and unscientific use, pesticides have entered the food chain and their presence has also been found in organic vegetables.

These findings were shared by experts at a seminar on food safety held at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) in Lucknow on Thursday.

According to findings, 211 of 792 (26.6%) samples of organic vegetables collected in 2018-2019 were found to have pesticides. The samples were taken from organic produce across the country.

In 2017-2018, 22.8% samples were found to have pesticides. In 2016-2017 the number was 18.9%.

The finding uncovers claims of brands that sell items branded as organic products, said experts.

Dr KC Khulbe, senior principal scientist of IITR said, “There is no denying the fact that the pesticides used in agriculture enter into the food items and end up on our platter. This is reflected when our food items are declined for import by developed countries in Europe and North America.”

The permissible limit of pesticides is different for different countries.

“In North American and European countries, the laws pertaining to permissible pesticide limits are very stringent. In other countries, including India, they are relaxed that terms a certain level of pesticide in food to be safe for consumption,” he added.

Experts were of the view that there was a need to include farmers to reduce pesticides in the food they produce. They also suggested a re-look into the existing system and need of greater government involvement for the same.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:46 IST

top news
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
Assembly elections 2019 results: BJP wins, Opposition rises
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
BJP ready to rule again, with a little help from friends
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
In PM Modi’s victory speech, many messages to political pundits and Sena
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
Important question, says Uddhav on next Maharashtra CM. It’s a message to BJP
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
India accuses Pakistan of setting up ‘Kashmir cells’ in missions around the world
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
Man killed in burning Tesla as futuristic doors wouldn’t open
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
To the BJP, voters send a reminder, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
Chief selector reveals reason behind picking Samson for Bangladesh T20Is
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News