Pesticides even in organic vegetables: Experts

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:46 IST

With rampant and unscientific use, pesticides have entered the food chain and their presence has also been found in organic vegetables.

These findings were shared by experts at a seminar on food safety held at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) in Lucknow on Thursday.

According to findings, 211 of 792 (26.6%) samples of organic vegetables collected in 2018-2019 were found to have pesticides. The samples were taken from organic produce across the country.

In 2017-2018, 22.8% samples were found to have pesticides. In 2016-2017 the number was 18.9%.

The finding uncovers claims of brands that sell items branded as organic products, said experts.

Dr KC Khulbe, senior principal scientist of IITR said, “There is no denying the fact that the pesticides used in agriculture enter into the food items and end up on our platter. This is reflected when our food items are declined for import by developed countries in Europe and North America.”

The permissible limit of pesticides is different for different countries.

“In North American and European countries, the laws pertaining to permissible pesticide limits are very stringent. In other countries, including India, they are relaxed that terms a certain level of pesticide in food to be safe for consumption,” he added.

Experts were of the view that there was a need to include farmers to reduce pesticides in the food they produce. They also suggested a re-look into the existing system and need of greater government involvement for the same.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:46 IST