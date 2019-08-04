e-paper
PGI doctors call off strike, to resume duties today

The healthcare services at the hospital were hit on Saturday after doctors went on strike, demanding amendments in the recently passed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

HT Correspondent
Chandigarh
Medical students shout slogans during a protest against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which they say will result in deterioration of medical studies and services, in New Delhi.
The protesting doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) called off their strike on Sunday, announcing resumption of OPD and surgery services from Monday.

The healthcare services at the hospital were hit on Saturday after doctors went on strike, demanding amendments in the recently passed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Dr Uttam Thakur, president, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGIMER, said the hospital administration had agreed to arrange a meeting of the ARD members with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

“The resident doctors have decided to call off the strike as of now. The PGIMER administration has also conveyed that they will convince the health minister to include PGIMER ARD while drafting regulations to implement the Bill,” Dr Thakur said.

He added that the association will resume its strike if their demands were not fulfilled.

