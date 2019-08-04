PGI doctors call off strike, to resume duties today

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:42 IST

The protesting doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) called off their strike on Sunday, announcing resumption of OPD and surgery services from Monday.

The healthcare services at the hospital were hit on Saturday after doctors went on strike, demanding amendments in the recently passed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Dr Uttam Thakur, president, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), PGIMER, said the hospital administration had agreed to arrange a meeting of the ARD members with Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

“The resident doctors have decided to call off the strike as of now. The PGIMER administration has also conveyed that they will convince the health minister to include PGIMER ARD while drafting regulations to implement the Bill,” Dr Thakur said.

He added that the association will resume its strike if their demands were not fulfilled.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 22:38 IST