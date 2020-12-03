e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Phase 6 murder: Police identify three suspects

Phase 6 murder: Police identify three suspects

Kulinder Singh Dhillon, 35, was stabbed to death during a scuffle on November 29.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Probing into the murder of a 35-year-old man, who was stabbed to death, following a scuffle at the Phase 6 market on November 29, police have identified three prime suspects.

According to police, the victim, Kuljinder Singh Dhillon, a resident of Balongi, ran an illegal liquor business in Sector 56, Chandigarh.

The suspects used to purchase liquor from him. On November 29, the suspects came on three bikes with the intention of robbing Dhillon.

When one of them tried to stab him in the shoulder during a scuffle, the knife accidentally hit his stomach.

After the attack, Dhillon was rushed to the civil hospital by an auto driver. Later, a case of murder was registered on the statement of the victim’s wife, Nisha, at the Phase 1 police station.

DSP (city 1) Gursher Singh Sandhu said, “We have identified the suspects involved in the murder and their names will be revealed soon.” Efforts are on to arrest them.

top news
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
US Senate passes bill to raise Green Card country cap, Indians to benefit
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In