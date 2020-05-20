e-paper
Home / Cities / Pillion rider killed in mishap on Rupnagar-Morinda road

Pillion rider killed in mishap on Rupnagar-Morinda road

Major Singh, who was driving the scooter, sustained serious injuries and was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A Rupnagar resident was killed and another injured after their scooter was involved in an accident near Salapur Chowk on Rupnagar-Morinda road near here on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was riding pillion, has been identified as Bhag Singh of Rasulpur village in Rupnagar.

As per police sources, the mishap took place when a tipper hit the victims’ scooter while overtaking a car. Bhag was killed on the spot while Major Singh, who was driving the scooter, sustained serious injuries and was referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Police said a case had been registered against the unidentified tipper driver in this regard.

