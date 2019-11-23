PO held with ₹9-lakh drug money, 54kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

cities

Police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in a drug peddling case and recovered ₹9-lakh drug money and 54kg poppy husk from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gurditta Singh, alias Geeta, a resident of Saicha village in Kapurthala district, who was declared PO four years ago.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that acting on a tip-off, a police team stopped an Innova car (PB-63-D-1215) near railway station turning point here and nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in drug smuggling and was going to Kartarpur to supply poppy husk.

The SSP said, “Gurditta is a big smuggler of poppy husk. His interrogation is on to find out the names and whereabouts of his aides.”