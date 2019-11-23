e-paper
PO held with ₹9-lakh drug money, 54kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Accused Gurditta Singh was declared PO four years ago

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The arrested Police officials presenting arrested drug peddlar with durg money at Jalandharon November 23.
The arrested Police officials presenting arrested drug peddlar with durg money at Jalandharon November 23.(Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
         

Police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in a drug peddling case and recovered ₹9-lakh drug money and 54kg poppy husk from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Gurditta Singh, alias Geeta, a resident of Saicha village in Kapurthala district, who was declared PO four years ago.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that acting on a tip-off, a police team stopped an Innova car (PB-63-D-1215) near railway station turning point here and nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was involved in drug smuggling and was going to Kartarpur to supply poppy husk.

The SSP said, “Gurditta is a big smuggler of poppy husk. His interrogation is on to find out the names and whereabouts of his aides.”

