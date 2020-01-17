Pocso court awards death penalty to rape, murder accused

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:59 IST

Lucknow Additional district judge (special judge, Pocso Act) Arvind Mishra on Friday awarded death sentence to rape and murder accused Arfat Mirza alias ‘Bablu’, four months after the incident, and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused.

Mirza, a resident of Gadi Peer Khan under Thakurganj police station, was arrested on September 15, within four hours of the crime on that day. He had allegedly raped and killed the six-year old daughter of his neighbour and close friend.

The police completed the investigation within six days of the crime and submitted the chargesheet in court on September 21, 2019. The cops had also imposed NSA on the accused on October 12.

“We pursued the case on top priority to ensure justice for the deceased,” said Sujeet Pandey, police commissioner, Lucknow.

“Samples collected from the crime spot were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The lab report was positive. This helped in the conviction of the accused,” said VC Tripathi, additional commissioner of police (Lucknow west).

Abhishek Upadhyay, public prosecutor, argued the case in court.

Cops had found the victim lying below the cot in Mirza’s house. She was rushed to the King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Cops filed the chargesheet under IPC sections 364 for kidnapping and 376-2(f) for rape of girl below 12 years of age and Section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

The victim’s post-mortem report had ascertained that she was subjected to extreme brutality.