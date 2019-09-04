Police arrest robber who attacked gram panchayat member in Shirur

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:44 IST

Pune: Pune rural police crime branch on Wednesday arrested a man accused of attacking a grampanchayat member of a village in Pune during a robbery.

The arrested man was identified as Amol Vishwas Ovhal, 37, a resident of Pernephata area of Haveli, Pune.

“He was arrested from Wagholi at 6pm and will be produced in court tomorrow (Thursday),” said inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Pune rural police crime branch.

The injured grampanchayat member was identified as Ankush Sudam Bandal of Karde village of Shirur in Pune, according to the police. Ankush was attacked by two men on Sunday. While one attacker was nabbed on Sunday, the other was held on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s relative Suraj Rajaram Bandal. A case under Sections 397, 398 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Shirur police station against the accused. Ovhal has seven other cases against him, including four at Pimpri-Chinchwad and one each in Pune city, Pune rural and Satara.

“He has a robbery case registered against him in Sangli,” said Ghanwat. The other cases include theft, preparation of dacoity, dacoity and kidnapping, according to the Pune rural police.

