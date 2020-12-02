Police clueless about identity of girl found murdered in Sector 69

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:42 IST

A day after an 18-year-old girl was found dead near Gurukul School in Sector 69, police could not find any clues about her identity or the murderer on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the victim’s body was recovered near a tubewell opposite the school. She was strangled and bludgeoned to death with a brick that was found near the body.

“The victim was a migrant. Her body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6. The autopsy, which will help confirm if a sexual assault took place, will be held after 24 hours. We have circulated the information with the police in Chandigarh and Panchkula, so that she can be identified by her family,” said inspector Rajnish Choudhary, SHO, Phase 8 station, adding that efforts were on to nab the murderer.