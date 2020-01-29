Police constable duped of ₹60,000 in online car sale fraud

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:11 IST

Gurugram: A 26-year-old Gururgam police constable was allegedly duped of ₹60,100 by a man, who claimed to be an army officer and promised to sell him a secondhand car on an online marketplace, the police said.

The incident took place in April last year when the constable, Mohan Kumar, deployed at Sector 56 police station, found a Maruti Alto car online at a cheap price. He contacted the seller, who introduced himself as Manjeet Kumar, an army official posted at Agra in Uttar Pradesh, the police said, adding that a deal was finalised for ₹60,100 after negotiation.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect shared his picture in uniform and sent photocopies of the car’s registration and insurance documents, PAN card and his purported army identity card to gain the constable’s trust.

“Mohan initially transferred the token amount of ₹4,000 through an e-wallet account on April 25, and the final amount of ₹56,100 was transferred on April 26. The suspect told him that he would send the car through a logistics company or drive down to Gurugram after he received the full payment,” Sangwan said. He said the documents, which may be fake or stolen, are still to be traced back to the name holder.

On April 26, the constable received a call from the suspect, saying that he needed a week’s time as he was busy with some official work and could not travel. Mohan requested the suspect if he could come down and take the car from him, to which he refused and promised to deliver within a week, the police said.

The police said that after waiting for two weeks, Mohan called the suspect whose mobile phone was switched off. Then the victim contacted the police.

“I realised that I had been duped and I filed a complaint at Sector 56 police station,” the duped constable said.

According to the police, the case was handed over to the cyber crime cell, who conducted an investigation and submitted a report. After which an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 56 police station on Tuesday, the police said.