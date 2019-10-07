e-paper
Police vehicle challaned for zebra crossing violation in Chandigarh

Ever since new MV Act came into force on September 1, alert citizens have been sharing pictures of such violations with the traffic police, leading to challans against police personnel

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A mini truck belonging to Chandigarh Police was challaned on Sunday for zebra crossing violation. The offence took place at Tribune Chowk on Saturday evening, and its picture was shared by a passerby on traffic police’s Twitter handle.

The picture shows the vehicle parked ahead of the zebra crossing during a red signal. Taking note of the picture, traffic police issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) to the vehicle.

The offence carried a fine of ₹1,000, but under the new Motor Vehicles Act, police and transport officials have to pay up double the fine on committing any traffic offence. Also, in such cases, the fine has to be paid by the police personnel driving the vehicle from their own pocket.

Ever since the new MV Act came into force on September 1, alert citizens have been sharing pictures of such violations with the traffic police, leading to challans against police personnel. A police vehicle was challaned at the Ram Darbar light point on September 30 as the cop driving it was not wearing a seat belt. 

A cop was fined for not fastening his helmet near Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 on September 25. A police control room (PCR) vehicle was challaned  for stopping beyond the zebra crossing at the Sector 39/40 light point on September 16, and on September 5, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) working with the Punjab Police was challaned for talking on the phone while riding a private two-wheeler.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:01 IST

