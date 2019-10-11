e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Population control law should be strict, must apply to all: Giriraj Singh

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Union minister Giriraj Singh and others addressing the media before launching the population control march in Meerut on Friday.
Union minister Giriraj Singh and others addressing the media before launching the population control march in Meerut on Friday.(HT)
         

Increasing population was a hindrance in the development of the nation, said union minister Giriraj Singh in Meerut on Friday, while flagging off a three-day ‘padyatra’ (foot march) that would culminate in Delhi. The aim of the ‘padyatra’ was to generate awareness about the problem of population explosion and draw the attention of the government towards it, said members of the ‘Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation’ that organised the event.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and co-coordinator of the Foundation, Ashwani Upadhyay, said, “A number of aware citizens have joined the ‘padyatra’. It began from Shivaji Chowk in Meerut and will halt at two places -- Modinagar and Ghaziabad -- before reaching Jantar-Mantar in Delhi on Sunday.” He said that the Indian government should take inspiration from their Chinese counterpart and bring in a strict law to check population growth.

Giriraj Singh reiterated that the law for population control should be a strict one. “To bring in such a law, the government seeks the support of citizens. People are very much aware about the issue and so, the government should pass a law to address it,” said the minister, adding, “The ‘padyatra’ doesn’t target any religion or set of beliefs. We want this law equally applied to all.”

Arun Chaudhary, another member of ‘Jansankhya Samadhan’, said, “We must have a two-child policy. This ‘yatra’ will help educate other citizens also about the importance of adopting population control measures.”

Talking about the choice of the day for launching the ‘yatra’, Upadhyay said, “October 11 is the birth anniversary of (late member of Parliament and social activist) Nanaji Deshmukh and (Independence activist, socialist and political leader) Jayaprakash Narayan. Hence, this day.”

The participants included farmers and other citizens who were led by Parliamentarian Rajendra Agarwal and founder of ‘Jansankhya Samadhan’ Anil Chaudhary.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:11 IST

top news
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
Xi Jinping, PM Modi embark on informal summit with tour of temple complex
A Chinese woman’s appeal for help to find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal for help to find her lost Indian brother
ED gears up to arrest Chidambaram on Monday before SC decides his bail plea
ED gears up to arrest Chidambaram on Monday before SC decides his bail plea
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Flipkart Diwali sale begins soon: Top offers and deals on smartphones
Flipkart Diwali sale begins soon: Top offers and deals on smartphones
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Why discuss internal issues…: Amit Shah questions Rahul over Corbyn tweet
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities