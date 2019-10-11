Population control law should be strict, must apply to all: Giriraj Singh

cities

Increasing population was a hindrance in the development of the nation, said union minister Giriraj Singh in Meerut on Friday, while flagging off a three-day ‘padyatra’ (foot march) that would culminate in Delhi. The aim of the ‘padyatra’ was to generate awareness about the problem of population explosion and draw the attention of the government towards it, said members of the ‘Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation’ that organised the event.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and co-coordinator of the Foundation, Ashwani Upadhyay, said, “A number of aware citizens have joined the ‘padyatra’. It began from Shivaji Chowk in Meerut and will halt at two places -- Modinagar and Ghaziabad -- before reaching Jantar-Mantar in Delhi on Sunday.” He said that the Indian government should take inspiration from their Chinese counterpart and bring in a strict law to check population growth.

Giriraj Singh reiterated that the law for population control should be a strict one. “To bring in such a law, the government seeks the support of citizens. People are very much aware about the issue and so, the government should pass a law to address it,” said the minister, adding, “The ‘padyatra’ doesn’t target any religion or set of beliefs. We want this law equally applied to all.”

Arun Chaudhary, another member of ‘Jansankhya Samadhan’, said, “We must have a two-child policy. This ‘yatra’ will help educate other citizens also about the importance of adopting population control measures.”

Talking about the choice of the day for launching the ‘yatra’, Upadhyay said, “October 11 is the birth anniversary of (late member of Parliament and social activist) Nanaji Deshmukh and (Independence activist, socialist and political leader) Jayaprakash Narayan. Hence, this day.”

The participants included farmers and other citizens who were led by Parliamentarian Rajendra Agarwal and founder of ‘Jansankhya Samadhan’ Anil Chaudhary.

