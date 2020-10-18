e-paper
Power outage in Mumbai: Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission seeks report from utility firms

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:34 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Following the power outage on Monday that affected Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Saturday directed the Maharashtra State Load Dispatch Centre (MSLDC) to submit a report to the commission by Monday. It has also asked power distribution utilities to make their submissions based on the report by Tuesday, following which MERC will conduct a hearing on Wednesday to probe the reasons behind Monday’s incident, if the standard protocols were followed and the reasons for non-restoration of power supply in some parts.

It will also probe if Mumbai’s islanding system worked as envisaged, the status of the system and its relevance in the changing scenario, what will be the action plan to prevent such an occurrence in the future and what protocols were followed by the distribution agencies while restoring power.

Mumbai boasts of an islanding system through which the power supplied to the city gets isolated in case of a state-wide grid failure.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas faced a massive power outage on Monday, with many areas facing power cut for close to 15 hours.

