Prasad Akkanouru is new traffic DCP

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:19 IST

PUNE Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has transferred deputy commissioner of police (traffic ), Pankaj Deshmukh, as DCP ( zone IV) while the incumbent DCP Prasad Akkanouru has been brought in his place.

Police commissioner Venkatesham has directed additional commissioner Sanjay Shinde to look into the daily affairs of the traffic department and continue with the initiatives of DCP Deshmukh. It may be recalled that DCP Deshmukh has been transferred within a span of ten months while her predecessor Tejaswi Satpute was transferred within six months.

The short tenures of the DCP (traffic ) during the recent past had irked the civil rights groups who demanded that the DCP must function for three years so that concrete solutions can be implemented to smoothen traffic scenario in the city.

Despite repeated attempts, Akkanouru could not be reached for comments.