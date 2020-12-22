e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Properties of 15 rice millers in Karnal

Properties of 15 rice millers in Karnal

As per information, these rice millers were deputed for procurement of paddy last Kharif harvesting season as per the Custom Milling of Rice policy of the state government, were to return 67% of the total paddy procurement.

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 02:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
But they failed to return it and the difference in the recovery of the rice was around Rs 60 crore, following which the food and supplies department decided to attach the properties of these mills for the recovery of the money.
But they failed to return it and the difference in the recovery of the rice was around Rs 60 crore, following which the food and supplies department decided to attach the properties of these mills for the recovery of the money. (Getty Images)
         

Having failed to recover rice costing about Rs 60 crore, the Haryana food and supplies department has attached the properties of 15 rice millers in Karnal district. As per information, these rice millers were deputed for procurement of paddy last Kharif harvesting season as per the Custom Milling of Rice policy of the state government, were to return 67% of the total paddy procurement.

But they failed to return it and the difference in the recovery of the rice was around Rs 60 crore, following which the food and supplies department decided to attach the properties of these mills for the recovery of the money.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the properties have been attached as these mills could not return the rice as per the agreement. He said that the revenue department will conduct the auctioning process. He said that the money recovered from the sale of properties of these mills will be deposited with the state exchequer.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In