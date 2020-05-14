e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Property tax: Ludhiana MC offices reopened to accept payments

Property tax: Ludhiana MC offices reopened to accept payments

Tax can be paid with 10% rebate by May 31

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays.
Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays. (HT File Photo)
         

With the last date to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax approaching, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to reopen its zonal suvidha kendras for collection of property tax and water-sewer charges from Thursday onwards.

As part of a one-time settlement scheme, residents can avail of rebate on property tax due since 2013-14 up to May 31, while the last date for rebate on water-sewer charges was May 11.

Suvidha kendras will remain open from 9am to 1:30pm on all weekdays. Visitors must wear mask or handkerchiefs and maintain social distancing while visiting these offices. Tax can also be paid online at http://mcludhiana.gov.in/.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar said MC had stopped public dealing due to the Covid-19 outbreak from March 23 onwards.

“For the benefit of city residents, special counters have been set up in all MC offices in its four zones. Residents should clear their pending property tax and water and sewerage dues before May 31,” she said.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In