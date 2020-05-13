e-paper
Home / Cities / Protesting Malerkotla mill workers resort to stone-pelting, lathi charged

Protesting Malerkotla mill workers resort to stone-pelting, lathi charged

SDM, DSP besides labourers sustain injuries; protesters alleging exploitation demand salary hike, transfer of their officials

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, SANGRUR
(ht photo)
         

Over 400 migrant workers, including women, employed with a private spinning mill in Malerkotla held a protest against their alleged exploitation and pelted the officials with stones, with police resorting to lathicharge on Monday night.

The incident left Malerkotla sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikramjeet Singh Panthey and deputy superintendent of police Sumit Sood besides many labourers injured.

The workers of Arihant Spinning Mill, a unit of Vardhman Textiles Ltd, were demanding salary hike and transfer of some mill administration officials. Meetings were held between district administration officials, mill representatives and workers on Tuesday, but to no avail.

The labourers alleged that they were not getting any facilities and were forced to buy ration from a shop inside the factory area at high prices.

“We are not allowed to step outside the unit even if we are unwell or the factory owners deduct our salary. We are only being paid Rs 6,000 a month despite working here for years. We demand Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 salary,” a protester said.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori spoke with the mill owners about the issue and SDM Panthey held meetings with workers in their residential area.

“Negotiations are on,” the SDM said.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said around 300-400 unidentified people were booked under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act.

Malerkotla SP Manjit Singh Brar said a mild lathicharge was carried out to control the situation.

In a press statement, Vardhman officials said, “A handful of workers employed at the Arihant Spinning Mill unit created ruckus when they were denied wages for the period they had not worked.”

