Protesting Mohali farmer dies at Delhi's Singhu border

Protesting Mohali farmer dies at Delhi’s Singhu border

Gurmeet Singh from Kandala village in Mohali district died of cardiac arrest at the protest site

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 67-year-old farmer from Kandala village in Mohali district died of cardiac arrest at the ongoing agitation at Delhi’s Singhu border.

Identified as Gurmeet Singh, he had accompanied other farmers to the protest site on December 5, said Kandala sarpanch Bimla Devi. After suffering cardiac arrest, he was rushed to a medical camp at the protest site, where he was declared brought dead, she said.

Gurmeet is survived by a wife and son. His son Sukhbir Singh said his body was brought back late on Tuesday evening and was cremated on Wednesday.

Farmers from Punjab and other parts of the region have been protesting against the new central agricultural legislations.

