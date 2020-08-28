e-paper
PSPCL, cops slug it out over power

PSPCL, cops slug it out over power

After electricity of a police station was disconnected over pending bills, the police department set up a check-point right outside the PSPCL headquarters on the Mall Road on Thursday. Over four dozen employees, including a chief engineer, were challaned

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Patiala
The PSPCL office in Patiala.(HT File )
         

Patiala A couple of days after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) snapped the electricity connection of Model Town Police Chowki and Civil Lines police station for non-payment of bills and detected power theft at Police Chowki, Barnala, power games have begun between the two departments. The police department set up a check-point right outside the PSPCL headquarters on the Mall Road on Thursday. Over four dozen employees, including a chief engineer, were challaned.

PSPCL director (commercial) Gopal Sharma’s car was also checked and the registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle seized. Around a dozen sub-divisional officers (SDOs), in private vehicles, were challaned while entering the office for ‘violating covid-19 directions by not wearing mask.

SDO KPS Brar said, “I was wearing a mask, but they said a cloth-made one will not do and issued a challan.” “I was stopped and they took the RC of my car, but when I took up the matter with senior officials, they returned my RC,” said Sharma, director, commercial.

Employee leader Manjit Singh Chahal said police was vindictive. “No law permits police to steal electricity and then not even pay the bill,” he said.

SSP Vikramjit Duggal denied allegations that the department was settling scores. “It was a routine checking. Some senior officials of the PSPCL raised the issue with me. I have clearly told them there is nothing vindictive,” he said, adding that the police was only doing its duty.

