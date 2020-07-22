e-paper
Home / Cities / Public, private sector banks must provide self-employment loans to youth, says ADC Ashika Jain

Public, private sector banks must provide self-employment loans to youth, says ADC Ashika Jain

She urged all district coordinators to work for self-employment as a mission

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Due to the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, many small and medium entrepreneurs suffered a setback; so to restart their business and to provide self-employment to unemployed youth, banks have to play a major role, opined Ashika Jain, additional deputy commissioner Mohali in a meeting held here on Tuesday through video conferencing with the district coordinators of all banks of the district.

She urged all district coordinators to work for self-employment as a mission. Each bank was provided a target of 15 applications per branch including both the public sector and private sector banks. “We should all work for this mission and help people who can’t even keep their credit limit,” she said adding that banks have to develop a proactive approach towards it.

The main agenda of video conferencing revolved around extending the ‘Mudra loans’. The state government is putting a lot of emphasis on it to provide self- employment loans to maximum youth.

She said that all those who have applied for loans through the link (made by DBEE) must be considered with other applications (given directly to the banks).

She asked all bank branches to submit the data according to the targets provided to them by the next week.

