Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune civic body issues fresh guidelines on Covid curbs, effective from June 28
cities

Pune civic body issues fresh guidelines on Covid curbs, effective from June 28

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stated that essential shops shall remain open only till 4 pm every day while non-essential shops to remain open till 4 pm between Monday to Friday.
ANI | , Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:58 PM IST
People shop at Chandan nagar market in Pune. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines regarding Covid-19 induced restrictions and they will be effective from June 28.

A statement issued by the PMC stated that essential shops shall remain open only till 4 pm every day while non-essential shops to remain open till 4 pm between Monday to Friday. Essential services, including hospitals and medicine shops to remain open all time.

It stated that restaurants, food courts can open with 50 per cent seating capacity between Monday to Friday with only parcel and home delivery allowed on Saturday and Sunday.

Social, religious and entertainment events are allowed with 50 people between Monday to Friday, stated PMC.

It further stated that gyms, salons and spas can open till 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the statement, wine shops have been alowed to open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

Malls and theatres/multiplex, religious places shall remain closed, stated PMC.

School, college ane educational institutes to remain closed completely till July 15, it added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government had amended its five-level unlock plan implemented earlier this month and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

According to a circular issued by the state government, all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them. The order also pushes for 70 per cent vaccination coverage of the eligible population in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch

Boy rescues cat that fell into a drain in Brazil, viral video makes people smile
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP