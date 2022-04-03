Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals
pune news

1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals

The bills were audited to ensure that private hospitals charge patients as per the price cap set by the state government
Pune, India - June 19, 2020: A health worker of Pune district council prepares for swab collection at a Covid-19 swab collection center in BJS hostel, Wagholi in Pune, India, on Friday, June 19, 2020. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 05:23 PM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE The civic administration has helped refund 1 crore to at least 140 patients who had complained of excessive charges by private hospitals in the city for Covid-19 and mucormycosis treatment.

Patients who lodged complaints were refunded the amount after the civic body issued notices to the hospitals. The administration also audited bills issued to patients who underwent Covid treatment. The bills were audited to ensure that private hospitals charge patients as per the price cap set by the state government.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) assistant health officer said, “We were able to recover 1 crore and reimburse 142 Covid-19 patients, as of March 28. We have been following up on this since the second wave when there was a drastic demand for beds. We also sent out multiple notices to private hospitals. When these hospitals failed to respond, we issued show cause notices as well. We first sent out a notice, then a reminder letter and then a final notice was sent. The final show cause notice was signed by the additional commissioner, stating that if they fail to respond we might even cancel their license for six months, which we had done previously in case of a hospital, during the lockdown.”

RELATED STORIES

Post the second Covid-19 wave which peaked in April 2021, the rate of admission was high. Despite the state government’s price cap, private hospitals overcharged the patients. The state government had instructed the district authorities to audit every Covid-19 patient’s bill and ensure that the hospital does not overcharge the patient. Despite this, 20 private hospitals were found to be overcharging patients, said officials.

Dr Naik further added, “ These hospitals have charged 5.95 crore in bills to the patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19, out of which, as per the price cap set by the state government, the bill should have been 4.95 crore, and so we were able to reimburse 1 crore to these patients.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP