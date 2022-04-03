₹1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals
PUNE The civic administration has helped refund ₹1 crore to at least 140 patients who had complained of excessive charges by private hospitals in the city for Covid-19 and mucormycosis treatment.
Patients who lodged complaints were refunded the amount after the civic body issued notices to the hospitals. The administration also audited bills issued to patients who underwent Covid treatment. The bills were audited to ensure that private hospitals charge patients as per the price cap set by the state government.
Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) assistant health officer said, “We were able to recover ₹1 crore and reimburse 142 Covid-19 patients, as of March 28. We have been following up on this since the second wave when there was a drastic demand for beds. We also sent out multiple notices to private hospitals. When these hospitals failed to respond, we issued show cause notices as well. We first sent out a notice, then a reminder letter and then a final notice was sent. The final show cause notice was signed by the additional commissioner, stating that if they fail to respond we might even cancel their license for six months, which we had done previously in case of a hospital, during the lockdown.”
Post the second Covid-19 wave which peaked in April 2021, the rate of admission was high. Despite the state government’s price cap, private hospitals overcharged the patients. The state government had instructed the district authorities to audit every Covid-19 patient’s bill and ensure that the hospital does not overcharge the patient. Despite this, 20 private hospitals were found to be overcharging patients, said officials.
Dr Naik further added, “ These hospitals have charged ₹5.95 crore in bills to the patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19, out of which, as per the price cap set by the state government, the bill should have been ₹4.95 crore, and so we were able to reimburse ₹1 crore to these patients.”
-
Teens decomposed body found from ventilation duct of Khadakwasla building
PUNE The Haveli police found a teenager's decomposed body from the ventilation duct of Chintamani Heights building in Khadakwasla. The deceased has been identified as Heena Shabbir Pathan (15), a Class 10 student, said police. A family who resides on the first floor of the building complained of a foul smell coming from the lobby. They immediately alerted the police on Friday night. The body was brought out early on Saturday morning, according to police.
-
Truckers feel the heat as diesel price crosses ₹100-mark in Pune
PUNE The diesel prices in Pune crossed ₹100 per litre-mark on Sunday, for the second time since October 16, after petroleum companies once again hiked rates. As demand for trucks is in a recovery mode with the economy picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the continuous diesel price hike for the 11th day in a row on Sunday has put truckers on a backfoot. The hike has severely affected the fraternity.
-
IPL betting racket busted in Pune, three arrested
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, arrested three persons during a raid on an illegal IPL cricket betting racket at Kalewadi. The accused were betting on the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune. The accused arrested have been identified as Bhupendra Charanjeet Singh Gill alias Sunny (38), Ricki Rajesh Khemchandani (38) and Subhash Ramkisan Agarwal (57), while the fourthperson booked has been identified as Sunni Sukheja.
-
Over 70 people fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour in Haridwar
On the first day of the Navratri festival, over 70 people fell ill after consuming food items made from buckwheat flour (katu la aata) after breaking their day-long fast in Haridwar, officials said. Several such cases of food poisoning were reported on Friday night and Saturday morning at villages of Kangdi , Gajiwali, Shyampur, Brahampuri and saint-dominated cluster of Bhoopatwala. Public representatives also visited the affected people at the hospitals.
-
Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters
There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. Anita Salve Ward offices should intervene Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. There are many squatters who have political backing. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics