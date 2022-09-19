1 killed, 4 injured as container truck collides with Shivshahi bus in Pune

One person was killed and four others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Pune on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Uruli Devachi village on Pune-Saswad road. The bus was headed towards Pune from Pandharpur, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official from Loni Kalbhor police station said that the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“A container heading towards Saswad collided with the bus near Uruli Devachi. A passenger sitting behind the bus driver’s cabin died,” the official said.