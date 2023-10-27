1 lakh more passports issued in 2023 than previous yr as RPO increases working hours

Pune: The regional passport office (RPO), Pune has been able to issue around 1 lakh more passports in 2023 as compared to the previous year between January and September.

A temporary office was also opened at RPO Pune and daily appointments at passport seva kendra, Pune have increased to 1,400.

In 2023, the office issued 113,000 more passports than in 2022.

The rise in passport issuance is attributed to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) initiative of keeping the various passport seva kendras (PSKs) and post office passport seva kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office open on the Saturdays of July, August, and September 2023.

A temporary office was also opened at RPO Pune and daily appointments at passport seva kendra, Pune have increased to 1,400. The RPO office under the guidance of Arjun Deore ensured appointments are readily available. At PSK Pune, the Tatkal appointment has been made available within 1 to 2 days, and normal within a week.

Deore said, “In the first nine months (Jan-Sept) of 2023, RPO Pune issued 1 lakh more passports as compared to the figure in the same period in the previous year.”

According to Deore, his office carried out an awareness campaign on X (formerly Twitter) to simplify the information for applicants.

