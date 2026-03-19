10 residents rescued after partial building collapses in Sadashiv Peth

A portion of a three-storey residential building collapsed late Tuesday night in the Sadashiv Peth area, trapping several residents. All occupants were rescued, and no injuries were reported, said officials on Wednesday. Parts of the compound wall, gallery, and staircase structure gave way with reports of people being trapped inside the building. (HT)

According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 11.58 pm at Charudatta Apartment, located at 1420 Sadashiv Peth. Parts of the compound wall, gallery, and staircase structure gave way with reports of people being trapped inside the building.

Upon receiving the distress call, teams from the central fire station rushed to the spot along with a rescue vehicle and additional fire brigade support from Janata Vasahat Fire Station.

The team evacuated 10 residents, including five women and five men, along with a pet dog from the first, second, and third floors, within an hour.

Prashant Gaykar, fire officer, said, “Boulders were loosened due to excavation work in the neighbouring building, causing a portion of the old building to collapse.”

According to Gaykar, rescued members include two senior citizen women, 60 and 70, who are patients.

The rescue team included police staff, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) engineers, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) personnel.

According to officials, an inspection of the building’s structural stability is expected to be carried out soon to prevent future incidents.