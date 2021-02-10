10 small shops to come up on Pune railway station premises

Pune: Taking a step towards providing better facilities at the Pune railway station premises, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) Pune division plans to put up 10 new small shops in front of the main gate of the station’s main building. The work of setting up the shops, near one of the boundary walls of the station, has started.

As the tenders to bid for the project have been issued, the shops will start functioning within a month, according to a Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation official.

Passenger train operations were stopped for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and countrywide lockdown from March 2020. Post lockdown relaxations, special and holiday train operations started from the Pune railway station.

The station sees around 80 train operations daily and over 30,000 passengers travelling from the Pune station.

“We have started work of new 10 small shops inside the Pune railway station premises. It is for the benefit of passengers. The shops will include food stalls and also other essential product shops. The work has already begun at the station premises and will be completed within a month. The tender work of these shops is going on and allotted to firms and people as per rules,” said Ramesh Khot, nodal officer IRSDC Pune.

The shops are installed near the entrance gate of the main Pune railway station building. The location has been chosen as the space sees many passengers come to board trains. A food van is already functioning at this location for passengers, according to Khot.