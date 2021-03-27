100% healthcare workers, 92% frontline workers receive first dose of Covid vaccine in Pune district

PUNE As the district vaccinates a record number of people each day, the inflow of the Covid vaccine has not been as much as the inoculation. The district vaccinates almost 37,000 people each day which means it would need about 2.22 lakh doses for a week not accounting for the wastage and also considering a day off.

As of Friday, 100 per cent of health care workers (HCW’s) and 92 per cent frontline workers (FLW’s) have got their first dose. Also, 2,68,466 of those aged between 45-60 with comorbidities and 57,124 of the senior citizens have got the first dose of the vaccine.

As of Friday, the district has 2.18 lakh doses of the vaccine.

To fill in the requirement of the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had earlier sought vaccines from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and now Pune rural has got over 20,000 doses of the vaccine from Solapur district.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “We thank the Solapur district for providing 20,000 vaccines to rural Pune and we will continue vaccinating in record numbers. The rural Pune team has vaccinated 18,841 people on Friday and 21,329 on Thursday at all the centres including private hospitals. Even interior locations like Bhor taluka, primary healthcare centres has vaccinated about 404 people.”

“As of March 27, Pune rural has vaccinated nearly a quarter of the projected population of intended beneficiaries. under phase one and phase two,” he said.

The district administration had to return over 90,000 doses of Covishield to Armed Forces Medical College Pune which the latter had earlier given to Zilla Parishad.

To increase vaccination during the third week of March the administration had added 108 vaccination centres and from April 1 as all above 45 years of age with or without comorbidities begin to get the vaccine, the administration prepares to start 600 sub-centres in addition to the primary health centres.