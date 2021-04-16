Home / Cities / Pune News / 100 oxygen beds to be made available at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune
pune news

100 oxygen beds to be made available at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune

PUNE Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate is being converted into a 100-bed Covid facility in the light of the surge in cases, said, civic officials
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:18 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate is being converted into a 100-bed Covid facility in the light of the surge in cases, said, civic officials.

Ganesh Kala Krida was earlier an open theatre that was erected for organising the Ganesh festival. Later, it was converted into a closed auditorium. It is in the heart of the city and has enough parking facilities.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with the help of private doctors has erected the Covid facility in the basement of the auditorium.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Dr Rutuparna Shinde and his team came forward to run this facility. The civic body is looking after the infrastructure work like erecting toilets and laying oxygen pipelines. Beds and other medical equipment would be available under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.”

Aba Bagul, Congress leader, said, “Ganesh Kala Krida Manch will be converted into a Covid facility to treat patients during this pandemic. Amid a shortage in oxygen beds, Dr Shinde and their team came forward and decided to join hands with the civic body for this initiative.”

Bagul said, “At least 100 oxygen beds will be made available at this facility. A team of expert doctors and medical staff will be employed here. The work of installing oxygen pipeline and toilets is in progress.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ajit Pawar warns Pune of complete lockdown if curfew rules are not followed

Distress calls, anxiety likely to increase post second wave, psychiatrists say

Man duped of 2.8 lakh in online fraud

Rakshaknagar–Kharadi Covid centre plays key role in isolating symptomatic patients

Mohol said, “In the next four to five days, we are expecting to start admissions at this facility.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar also visited the auditorium and checked the progress of the work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP