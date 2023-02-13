Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 1,000 students complete UGC mandated course on research and publication ethics

1,000 students complete UGC mandated course on research and publication ethics

pune news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Former vice-chancellor of SPPU prof Nitin Karamalkar and former vice-chairman of the University Grants Commission prof Bhushan Patwardhan inaugurated the first batch

The course has been designed by the university’s Centre for Publication Ethics. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

At least 1,000 PhD students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have completed the course ‘research and publication ethics’ as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The course has been designed by the university’s Centre for Publication Ethics.

As per SPPU administration, this unique course covers philosophy, its nature, different branches, their relation to research, research standards worldwide, tools and techniques for identifying fake publications and periodicals.

Former vice-chancellor of SPPU prof Nitin Karamalkar and former vice-chairman of the University Grants Commission prof Bhushan Patwardhan inaugurated the first batch of this course. Since then, this course is being studied in universities all over India.

Prof Shubhada Nagarkar, Head of Centre for Publication Ethics said, “This course started in June 2021 and seven batches have been completed so far. During this period, the students were guided by experts from the university as well as many reputed institutions. Hopefully more students will enrol for this course.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP