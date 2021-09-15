Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 10,745 ticketless travellers fined 43.82 lakh by Pune railways in August
pune news

10,745 ticketless travellers fined 43.82 lakh by Pune railways in August

The overall fine collected from ticketless passengers is ₹43.82 lakh. On the other hand, 217 passengers were fined a total of ₹27,000 for transporting luggage not booked with the railways
By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Pune railway division has fined 10,745 persons for travelling on a train without a ticket in August this year. (Bloomberg)

The Pune railway division has fined 10,745 persons for travelling on a train without a ticket in August this year.

The overall fine collected from these passengers is 43.82 lakh. On the other hand, 217 passengers were fined a total of 27,000 for transporting luggage not booked with the railways.

“Ticket checkers on the train and on platforms check passengers and action is taken. Between April and August month this year, a total of 38,491 passengers were found travelling without a ticket. Our appeal to all passengers is to please travel by buying a ticket or face action,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Laboratories conducting Covid RT-PCR tests to come under radar

Marathe jewellers: Two of family arrested by Pune police in cheating case

Taste of life: Food for the Gods, steamed, sweet modaks and served with devotion

1 dead, another injured in fire at Pune cracker factory
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP