10,745 ticketless travellers fined 43.82 lakh by Pune railways in August

The Pune railway division has fined 10,745 persons for travelling on a train without a ticket in August this year.

The overall fine collected from these passengers is ₹43.82 lakh. On the other hand, 217 passengers were fined a total of ₹27,000 for transporting luggage not booked with the railways.

“Ticket checkers on the train and on platforms check passengers and action is taken. Between April and August month this year, a total of 38,491 passengers were found travelling without a ticket. Our appeal to all passengers is to please travel by buying a ticket or face action,” said Manoj Jhawar, spokesperson, Pune railway division.