Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 10-day police custody for 8 arrested for raping minor girl in Pune
pune news

10-day police custody for 8 arrested for raping minor girl in Pune

PUNE: A local court in Pune remanded eight men to 10 days of police custody after they were arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after kidnapping her from the Pune railway station
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 08:52 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A local court in Pune remanded eight men to 10 days of police custody after they were arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl after kidnapping her from the Pune railway station.

The arrested were identified as Mashak Abdulmajid Kanyal (27), Akbar Amar Shaikh (32), Rafik Murtaja Shaikh (32), Azaruddin Islamuddin Ansari (27), Prashan Samuel Gaikwad (32), Rajkumar Ramangina PRasad (29), Noib Naim Khan (24) and Asif Feroz Pathan (36), all residents of Pune. The police are on a lookout for five others in the case.

The teenager had come to Pune railway station on the night of August 31 to meet a friend who was arriving at the station, according to the girl.

“When her friend could not come, she was looking for an autorickshaw when one auto driver approached her and offered to take her back home. However, he took the autorickshaw to a different direction and picked one of his friends enroute and both assaulted her at a secluded spot. Later, they threatened to hurt her parents if she raised an alarm and kept on passing her to different locations. Her parents had registered a missing person complaint and a case of kidnapping was registered based on it on September 1,” read a statement issued by the Pune police.

RELATED STORIES

While two of the eight arrested are workers at the railway station, five of them are autorickshaw drivers, according to Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 of Pune police. One other person is an air conditioning repairman.

“Whether they are contract workers or railway employees deployed for cleaning work is yet to be found out,” said Dipak Lagad, senior inspector of Wanowrie police station.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s father while she is undergoing tests at Sassoon General Hospital. Once of the places where the girl was taken was allegedly a railway office.

A case was registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(d)(a), 377 (unnatural sex), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(2), 5(g), 6, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act at Wanowrie police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sena-NCP public meetings invite police action but big names left out in FIR

Hyena attacks 2 in Khed tehsil of Pune district, animal later found dead

Ex-BJP corporator challenges party’s road widening decision

Man falls into open manhole in Pune, suffers injuries
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP