11 students score 100 percentile in CET

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell declared the results of the first-attempt MHT CET 2026 (PCB group) on June 9 for admissions to Pharmacy and Agriculture courses for 2026–27. The exam was conducted in 11 sessions over six days from April 21 to April 26, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Eleven students secured a perfect 100 percentile, including three girls and eight boys.

The exam was conducted in 11 sessions over six days from April 21 to April 26, 2026. Of 2,84,063 registered candidates, 2,63,213 appeared, marking a 92.66% attendance rate. The candidates included 1,03,360 boys, 1,59,848 girls and five transgender students.

Among the 100-percentile scorers are Aditya Somani (Nagpur), Zheel Chheda (Palghar), Ashley Fernandes (Mumbai City), Atharva Gadde (Kolhapur), Pratiksha Gadhave (Solapur), Atharva Kakulde (Dhule), Sarthak Patil (Sangli), Sahim Patwegar (Kolhapur), Rashi Chopra (Pune), Sourish Sen (Thane) and Varad Vaidya (Pune).

The exam was conducted in computer-based mode at 186 centres across 36 districts of Maharashtra. While 2,61,222 candidates from Maharashtra appeared, 1,991 candidates from outside the state also took the test.

This year marks the first time Maharashtra has conducted two attempts of MHT CET for PCM, PCB and MBA/MMS admissions, following directions from Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil to align with the JEE (Main)-style format.

The CET Cell clarified that admissions are based on percentile, not percentage marks, which reflect relative performance rather than raw scores.