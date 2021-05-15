110 graduated medical cadets to join fight against Covid Armed Forces Medical Services

As many as 110 medical cadets, including 21 female cadets of the 55th (C3) batch of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) were commissioned as medical officers into the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on Saturday.

The Passing out Parade (PoP) for commissioning AFMC Medical Cadets had to be called off for the first time since 1982 due to the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

The medical cadets were commissioned by Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, commandant AFMC, in a brief ceremony at AFMC. Among the 110 cadets, 94 Cadets were commissioned into the Army, 10 in the Indian Air Force, and six in the Indian Navy. The newly commissioned medical officers were administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India by Col AK Shakya, Col Training, AFMC.

In his commissioning address, Gen Naithani congratulated the newly commissioned officers for joining the AFMS which is the finest integrated medical organization in the country. He stated that C3 batch has the unique distinction of having the entire batch that entered AFMC in 2016 graduating together with 100 per cent success, which he said is the best tribute to the teachers at AFMC.

Gen Naithani reminded the graduating batch that they were joining the medical profession at a time when the country was passing through a difficult phase and exhorted them to put their knowledge and skills acquired at AFMC to provide the best possible care to their patients as they join the Nation’s battle against Covid-19 as Covid warriors.

He expressed confidence that, given their academic rigor and training, the newly commissioned medical officers would always measure up to the highest standards expected from military doctors.